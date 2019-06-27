New fireworks state laws allow for six days of use during Fourth of July week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Fourth of July is just a week away, but neighborhood fireworks shows are likely even closer.

That’s because a new state law is allowing fireworks to start Saturday.

“Saturday night June 29th through July 5th straight, it’s legal to discharge fireworks and we just want everybody to be aware of that,” says Scott Redman, Pro Fireworks.

Last year, the Michigan legislature decreased the number of legal days in a year to shoot fireworks from 30 to 12, taking away a few federal holidays but making the window for independence day two times as long.

And for the firework shops it means a very busy week ahead.

“It seems like every year since the first year that fireworks were legally in Michigan, it seems to have gotten better people are getting more comfortable with the legalities,” says Brandon Snyder, TNT Fireworks. “This year it’s really going to help sales because there’s more days we can light off in Grand Rapids.”

The new law is something fireworks stores say many people are still unaware of and while they say it’ll helps sales they are concerned that it may start problems.

“You don’t have to call and complain because it’s legal they’re just going to tell you that when you call. So, don’t tangle the phone lines with the local authorities with unnecessary phone calls. It’s going to happen, get ready, Saturday night is the kick off,” Redman says.

And now that you have nearly a week to do it, you might want to plan ahead.

“There’s a lot of people that realize $100 doesn’t last very long so they end up keep coming and keep coming and keep coming,” says Snyder.

But whatever you get from the store you will have plenty of days to sit back and enjoy the fireworks.

Just remember that you can only do so between June 29 and Friday July 5 between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m.

Under the December law, people can legally use fireworks on:

Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1

June 29 to July 4 until 11:45 p.m.

July 5 until 11:45 p.m. if that day is a Friday or Saturday

Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day until 11:45 p.m.

Using them outside of these dates could result in a $1,000 fine.