10 shot in 5 days; GR Police to unveil plan to curb gun violence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department plans to announce steps to reduce gun violence Friday after ten people were shot in 5 days.

The department plans to unveil its plan of action at Joe Taylor Park after six people were injured in the shootings, none of them fatally.

Police say this recent spike is unusual for Grand Rapids, as its concerning for both residents and community leaders.

Of course the police department is always looking for any tips leading to arrests in these shootings, so if you know anything call police.

