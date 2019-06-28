Family still looking for man missing after Electric Forest Fest

ROTHBURY, Mich. — The family of a man who went missing after last year’s Electric Forest Festival are back in town to keep his name out there.

Gary Graves and his wife Kathy traveled to Rothbury Friday morning from their home eon the east side of the state. They brought 500 flyers to pass out at the event’s entrance gates. On those flyers is there missing son, Kevin Graves.

28-year-old Graves went missing during last year’s festival. His family says he got into an argument with his girlfriend and walked away. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Graves’ Father tells FOX 17, “They were arguing about something and the other 2 or 3 people there with him, they were arguing with him, they had him in tears.. thats the way things were going.”

Kevin’s sister and niece were also on site Friday passing out flyers. Alexis Theeck, Kevin’s niece, says, “I just want him found and to see my uncle again, spend time with him.”

Even if the family makes little headway this weekend, they plan to continue their efforts. “I’d just love to hear his voice, id be happy. And know he’s okay. We’re not giving up. Yeah, we’re definitely not giving up,” his father says.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding Kevin’s whereabouts.

If you have any information to share, you are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.