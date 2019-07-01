× Initial report of state’s energy systems given to Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. — A state agency has sent its initial report on Michigan’s energy supply systems to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan Public Service Commission investigated the state’s energy supply and delivery system after a fire broke out at a Consumers Energy facility and cut the amount of natural gas that could be delivered.

Whitmer requested the investigation after the fire and the Polar Vortex that brought extreme temperatures in January.

The report found Michigan’s systems are adequate to meet customer needs but found areas it could be improved.

The commission recommends energy companies begin long-term maintenance and infrastructure planning for natural gas.

It is also recommended energy providers find a way to prioritize heating Michigan homes over creating electricity when they need to limit the distribution of natural gas.

The full report can be found on the State of Michigan’s website.