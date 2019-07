MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police have identified a man whose body was found in Muskegon Lake last week, but are withholding his name at his family’s request.

The 43-year-old Muskegon man was reported missing June 21 before his body was discovered in the lake June 26 near Marina View Point in Muskegon.

Police are still waiting on test results to determine the man’s cause of death.