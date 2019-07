× Stolen dog returned to Kzoo Co. home unharmed

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A family dog taken from a home in Kalamazoo County was returned to its owners on Monday.

Authorities say Hercules was returned without incident and in good health after he was taken from the front porch area of his home on Parcom Street in Comstock Township.

Investigators don’t haven’t identified any suspects in the incident and said charges aren’t being recommended.