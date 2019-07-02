× Police ID motorcyclist killed in Muskegon Twp. crash

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a head-on crash Monday in Muskegon Township.

Dean Dilts, 33, was killed after a crash on Apple Avenue near Mill Iron Road. Witnesses told police Dilts went into the middle lane to pass a pickup truck while going west on Apple Avenue.

As soon as he entered the turn lane, he crashed head-on into a van.

Police said they don’t know if alcohol or drugs were a factor at this point.