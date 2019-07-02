× Suspect accused of firing gun after being kicked out of rodeo arrested

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun and fled from deputies after being kicked out of a rodeo in Newaygo County.

Deputies were searching for Nathan Tower, who is accused of firing a shot from his vehicle that was parked near the Circle Star S Ranch after he was kicked out of the facility.

Authorities said they were called Sunday night on a report of an intoxicated man causing a scene.

When deputies found the vehicle he was driving, he took off at a high rate of speed. Authorities didn’t continue their pursuit because of a concern for the public’s safety.

Monday night, Tower was arrested on a felony weapons charge. He has a criminal history that dates back to 2010 including charges of retail fraud, misdemeanor assault and battery, and drinking and driving. He pleaded guilty to all of those charges.