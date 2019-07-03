Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Authorities ID man who accidentally caught himself on fire, died

Posted 5:48 PM, July 3, 2019, by
Muskegon Heights Police car shield

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Authorities have identified a man who died after accidentally catching himself on fire in Muskegon Heights.

Police were called early Tuesday morning to a Hoyt Street after someone passing by saw a body outside. Upon arrival, officers found 66-year-old Ronnie Caviness Sr., and determined his body was probably sitting outside the home for several hours.

Investigators said his clothing appeared to have accidentally caught fire, resulting in his death. Initial autopsy results support those findings.

Final autopsy results are still pending, but there are no signs of foul play.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.