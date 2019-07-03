× Authorities ID man who accidentally caught himself on fire, died

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Authorities have identified a man who died after accidentally catching himself on fire in Muskegon Heights.

Police were called early Tuesday morning to a Hoyt Street after someone passing by saw a body outside. Upon arrival, officers found 66-year-old Ronnie Caviness Sr., and determined his body was probably sitting outside the home for several hours.

Investigators said his clothing appeared to have accidentally caught fire, resulting in his death. Initial autopsy results support those findings.

Final autopsy results are still pending, but there are no signs of foul play.