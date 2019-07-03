× Charges authorized in deadly Muskegon Co. crash

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The at-fault driver in a fatal crash earlier this year in Muskegon County is facing charges.

John and Ruth Humphreys were killed May 5 after being hit while going through the intersection of W Michillina and N Weber roads in Fruitland Township, near Whitehall.

This week, charges were authorized against the other driver involved in the crash, Marissa Galdeen. She is facing two misdemeanor counts of a moving violation causing death.

Galdeen hasn’t been arraigned on the charges, and her attorney is working on getting her to turn herself in.