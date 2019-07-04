Friends put together $4,000 backyard fireworks display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. -- A group of friends is going all out this Fourth of July. They are putting on a backyard fireworks show that will last close to 3 hours.

Doug Fasburg and his friends have made an annual tradition out of their firework shows. Last year FOX 17 was live at their gathering on Grand Rapids' West Side.

This year, they are really stepping things up.

“Last year was maybe an 8th of what we have this year,” Fasburg tells us. This year they went to Indiana and got about $4,000 worth of fireworks. They had to rent a U-haul trailer to get them all back to Michigan.

For Fasburg, the tradition started many years ago. “Ever since I was probably 5-years-old my dad would take us to the fireworks store every year and we'd buy fireworks and light em off, grill some food... it's always been a really good time," he says.

The D.I.Y. display is sponsored by Fresh Cuts Lawn Care and Uniquely Yours Personalized Gifts.

The show is for friends and family only, but if you're in the Cedar Springs area Thursday, look towards the sky. You just might see a couple hundred colorful explosions.