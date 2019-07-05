Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Muskegon woman facing murder charge in stabbing

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A woman has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a Muskegon man last month.

Pamela Harvey, 59, is facing a charge of open murder in the death of 61-year-old Curtis Stovall, who was found with multiple stab wounds in his apartment last June. Authorities said Harvey is also a resident at the apartment building.

Harvey was already charged with lying to police before the murder charge. She is being held in jail without bond.

