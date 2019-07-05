× Woman dies day after Barry County crash

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman who was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Thursday in Barry County has died.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Eckert and Wood School roads. Authorities said a van ran a stop sign and hit another van, sending five people to the hospital.

On Friday, authorities said 53-year-old Lori Russell died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Information on the condition of the other four people who were injured wasn’t available.