Woman dies day after Barry County crash

Posted 1:49 PM, July 5, 2019

Authorities investigate the scene of a crash on July 4, 2019 in Irving Township, Mich.

IRVING TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman who was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Thursday in Barry County has died.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Eckert and Wood School roads. Authorities said a van ran a stop sign and hit another van, sending five people to the hospital.

On Friday, authorities said 53-year-old Lori Russell died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Information on the condition of the other four people who were injured wasn’t available.

