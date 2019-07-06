× Barricaded-gunman situation near Detroit ends with 2 dead

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — A barricaded-gunman situation that began on Thursday night near Detroit ended early Saturday morning with two people confirmed dead.

FOX 2 in Detroit reports the ordeal began on the Fourth of July, when a 58-year-old man allegedly opened fire on a crowd in St. Clair Shores, because he was upset with some kids playing with sparklers. That was according to police and witnesses.

St. Clair Shores Police Chief Todd Woodcox told FOX 2 when officers entered the home on St. Margaret Street around 2 a.m. Saturday, they found the barricaded gunman and a 60-year-old woman dead. FOX 2 says a source indicated the suspect’s girlfriend was found lying on the kitchen floor.

There was no early confirmation whether they were shot dead or not.

Witnesses told police the gunman fired at kids Thursday night. And on Friday, police say he fired shots as camera-equipped robot that was deployed to determine the suspect’s location inside the house.

Michigan State Police assisted St. Clair Shores Police at the scene.