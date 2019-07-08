× FCC considering rules to ban robocalls

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission is considering adopting new rules on banning “spoofed” robocalls.

The new rules are supported by over 40 state attorneys general, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and would give the FCC the ability to hold the people responsible for robocalls responsible.

A release says the calls often come from overseas using spoofed numbers to make whoever is calling appear to be with a trusted organization in America.

“We must attack this problem with every tool we have. With these new rules, we’ll close the loopholes that hamstring law enforcement when they try to pursue international scammers and scammers using text messaging,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a release.

The FCC will vote on the new rules at its Aug. 1 meeting.