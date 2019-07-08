Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

FCC considering rules to ban robocalls

Posted 9:57 PM, July 8, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 14: Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai listens during a commission meeting December 14, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission is considering adopting new rules on banning “spoofed” robocalls.

The new rules are supported by over 40 state attorneys general, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, and would give the FCC the ability to hold the people responsible for robocalls responsible.

A release says the calls often come from overseas using spoofed numbers to make whoever is calling appear to be with a trusted organization in America.

“We must attack this problem with every tool we have.  With these new rules, we’ll close the loopholes that hamstring law enforcement when they try to pursue international scammers and scammers using text messaging,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a release.

The FCC will vote on the new rules at its Aug. 1 meeting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.