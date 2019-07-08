Health expert offers tips after inclined sleeper recall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A warning for families with babies about a popular item that could be posing a risk to your child.

Last week, Fisher Price issued a major recall for some of its inclined sleepers, after reports some babies were rolling out of them.

Health experts say infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs causing serious injury.

So far, at least 30 infant deaths have been reported on similar inclined sleep products.

The seat belt, also a risk, because it may look like your infant is buckled in but they are not.

We spoke to the experts at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital on why these items could be so dangerous.

"It is very important that when you have a positioner, whether its a Rock and Play, Doc a Tot, a swing, a bouncy seat, any of the devices that are made for another position for baby, read the instruction manual. you will notice all of them say they are not for sleeping," said Jennifer Hoekstra , injury prevention specialist at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

"As a new mom its really hard to find that your baby has fallen asleep in one of those positioners and take them out and move them," she said. "I know as a new mom, I was sleep deprived and i would have really liked to leave my baby sleeping where they were but it's so unsafe for them."

The recall includes the fisher price ultra lite day and night play yard model.

You are advised to stop using it and return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.