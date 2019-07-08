Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man arraigned in murder of roommate in Grand Haven

Justin Streeter, mugshot

Justin Streeter

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A Grand Haven man has been charged with the murder of his roommate last week.

Justin Streeter, 29, was arraigned Monday on one count of Open Murder in the stabbing death of Thomas Kennedy, 55. Kennedy was killed Friday near Columbus Avenue and N. Griffin Street. Police said that Kennedy and Streeter were roommates and had some kind of disagreement, prior to the stabbing.

