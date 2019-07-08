× Man arraigned in murder of roommate in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A Grand Haven man has been charged with the murder of his roommate last week.

Justin Streeter, 29, was arraigned Monday on one count of Open Murder in the stabbing death of Thomas Kennedy, 55. Kennedy was killed Friday near Columbus Avenue and N. Griffin Street. Police said that Kennedy and Streeter were roommates and had some kind of disagreement, prior to the stabbing.

We’ll have more from court on later editions of FOX 17 News.