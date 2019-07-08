× Man’s body found after search of Mecosta Co. lake

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County dive team recovered a 68-year-old man’s body Monday morning after several days of searching.

Authorities said Richard Jones jumped into Round Lake around 5 p.m. Saturday and never resurfaced.

A dive team conducted an extensive search for him throughout the weekend but didn’t find him until around 11:49 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said he didn’t have any signs of an injury and is believed to have suffered an unknown event that caused him to drown. Authorities said he was an experienced swimmer and there was no sign of other outside factors that would have contributed to him drowning.