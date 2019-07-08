Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man’s body found after search of Mecosta Co. lake

Posted 5:19 PM, July 8, 2019, by

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office dive team searches for a man's body on July 8, 2019 in Round Lake in Morton Township, Mich.

MORTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County dive team recovered a 68-year-old man’s body Monday morning after several days of searching.

Authorities said Richard Jones jumped into Round Lake around 5 p.m. Saturday and never resurfaced.

A dive team conducted an extensive search for him throughout the weekend but didn’t find him until around 11:49 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said he didn’t have any signs of an injury and is believed to have suffered an unknown event that caused him to drown. Authorities said he was an experienced swimmer and there was no sign of other outside factors that would have contributed to him drowning.

