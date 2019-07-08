× Police continue all-out search for suspect who shot Muskegon Heights officer

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police continue to scour the Muskegon area, searching for the suspect who shot a Muskegon Heights police officer over the weekend.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joe Thomas tells FOX 17 that his department, Michigan State Police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are searching for Dayvon Malik Davis, 21. He is to be considered armed and dangerous, and police consider him to be the suspect in the shooting. Anyone who knows where Davis may be, should call Muskegon Heights Police at 231-733-8900 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463. Police advise residents to not approach the suspect.

No other descriptions of Davis were released.

Chief Thomas says that the officer who was injured Saturday is doing well.