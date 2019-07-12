Police investigating second shooting in Kzoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating a second shooting Friday night, hours after a separate incident sent a teen to the hospital.
It happened near the intersection of N Burdick Street and W Dunkley Street.
Investigators said the second shooting was an “isolated incident” and wasn’t believed to be related to the one from earlier in the day.
Around 3:30 p.m., a teen was hospitalized after being shot in the area of Douglas Avenue and Cadillac Street.