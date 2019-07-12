Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Spectrum Health raises awareness on epilepsy after young star’s death

Posted 7:43 AM, July 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45AM, July 12, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Spectrum Health is raising awareness on epilepsy after the death of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce.

We were joined in-studio to talk about epilepsy and how it can be treated with Dr. David Burdette, director of the epilepsy program at Spectrum Health.

· About 120,000 people in Michigan are living with epilepsy

· 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy during their lifetime

· About 1/3 of epilepsy patients have drug-resistant epilepsy

More information available at spectrumhealth.org/epilepsy.

