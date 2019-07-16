Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Searchers continue to scour Michigan woods for missing 2-year-old girl

Posted 8:51 AM, July 16, 2019, by
Gabrielle Vitale

Gabrielle Vitale

COMINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Searchers are scouring the woods in northern Michigan for a 2-year-old girl who reportedly wandered away from her family as they prepared to leave a campsite.

The search was resuming Tuesday morning for Gabriella Roselynn Vitale in Oscoda County, about 170 miles (274 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

State police say the child from the Monroe area in southeastern Michigan was reported missing about 8:15 a.m. Monday and a pink coat she was wearing was found a few hundred yards (meters) from where she was last seen. Police dogs and a helicopter were part of the search.

Authorities say the girl had been camping with family in the area since late last week. They apparently lost track of her while they were packing up.

