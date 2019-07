× Man charged with murder of Kalamazoo woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of killing a woman this week in Kalamazoo has been charged with her murder.

Darien Gilleylen, 36, was arraigned Wednesday on open murder and felony firearm charges. Investigators say he shot and killed 33-year-old Shequita Lewis on Monday at a home on Church Street.

When officers arrived, he was on the front porch and admitted to killing her, police say.

His next court date is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 25.