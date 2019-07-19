× ‘Grunting’ suspect who attacked a woman arraigned

MIDDLE BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man accused of attacking a woman and trying to steal her car Wednesday has been arraigned.

Juan Manuel-Leslie Aguilar, 33, of Evart, was arraigned in the 77th District Court of Osceola County Thursday. Police say he also tried to set the woman’s house on fire by pouring gasoline on it.

Michigan State Police said that Aguilar was only able to communicate through grunts when he was arrested and glared at anyone who spoke to him.

Aguilar is facing several felony charges, but was also undergoing medical evaluations.