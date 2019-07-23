Kalamazoo County receives 2nd counterfeit bill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – More counterfeit bills have been found circulating in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo County Treasurer warned Tuesday that a counterfeit bill was presented for payment at the County Administration Building. Mary Balkema says this is the second time this month the county has received a fake bill.

Balkema says that the bill spotted Tuesday was almost identical to an authentic bill, except for the texture of the paper and its size.

If you receive a counterfeit bill, you should keep it and call your local police department.