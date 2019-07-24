× Suspect sought after Holland Township party store robbery

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a party store early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Repetes Party Store, 12719 Riley Street in Holland Township.

The employee working at the time was confronted by a male subject who demanded money from the cash register. No weapon was seen by the employee.

The employee provided the suspect with cash and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Holland Police Department conducted an extensive search of the area, including the use of police K9 but the suspect was not located.

The investigation and description of the suspect continues by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (616)738-4000 or Silent Observer.

The same store was robbed earlier this year.