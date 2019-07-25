Man missing along Lake Michigan shoreline in Ludington

Posted 4:44 PM, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45PM, July 25, 2019

Rescue crews search for a missing swimmer on July 25, 2019 in Ludington, Mich. (Courtesy: Greg Schroeder)

LUDINGTON, Mich. – Emergency crews are searching Lake Michigan for a missing person off of Ludington State Park.

The Mason County Sheriff posted that they are searching for a white man with short black hair. He was wearing white shorts.

The search is also around the outlet of the Big Sauble River. A viewer tells us the missing person may have been floating on the river to Lake Michigan.

An 18-year-old man drowned earlier this week in the waters off of Ludington State Park.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.