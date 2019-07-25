× Man missing along Lake Michigan shoreline in Ludington

LUDINGTON, Mich. – Emergency crews are searching Lake Michigan for a missing person off of Ludington State Park.

The Mason County Sheriff posted that they are searching for a white man with short black hair. He was wearing white shorts.

The search is also around the outlet of the Big Sauble River. A viewer tells us the missing person may have been floating on the river to Lake Michigan.

An 18-year-old man drowned earlier this week in the waters off of Ludington State Park.

We’ll have more details when they become available.