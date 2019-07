OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A suspect has been arrested in Kentucky for a Kalamazoo County bank robbery.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday by Kentucky State Police and the Florence (KY) Police Department. He was wanted on suspicion of robbing the PNC Bank on West Main Street on July 13.

The suspect is also facing bank robbery charges in Boone County, Kentucky, Lansing, Michigan and Ohio.

The suspect’s name will be released after his arraignment.