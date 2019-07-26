Beach Hazards Advisories posted for Lake Michigan for the weekend

Photo from SHAES - July 19 - Rescue at South Haven

LAKE MICHIGAN – It may seem like a perfect weekend for the beach, but that is NOT the case along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Lake Michigan beaches on Saturday for Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon and Oceana Counties.  Strong southerly winds will build waves and strong currents along the lakeshore, making swimming difficult.  The advisories run through Saturday evening.

Conditions will be the worst on the southern side of piers.  Beaches with particularly hazardous conditions include South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

South Haven officials put out warnings earlier this week that if you see Red Flags flying at the beach to not go in the water. If you need rescuing, you face being ticketed and fined.

Conditions on Friday will not be as severe, but strong breezes and cold water temperatures will still make the beaches hazardous.

