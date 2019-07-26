Crews continue to search off Ludington for missing swimmer

Posted 11:11 AM, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:33AM, July 26, 2019

LUDINGTON, Mich. - Searches continue Friday for a missing swimmer, but Lake Michigan conditions are expected to deteriorate.

The Mason County Sheriff says crews are searching for Brian Herrmann, 38, of the Brighton, Michigan area. He was last seen swimming at the mouth of the Sable River outlet Thursday afternoon at about 3:15 p.m. Herrmann was swimming with his wife and children at the time and they were rescued by other beachgoers.

The sheriff says that search crews will continue Friday, but winds are expected to pick up during the day, making searching unsafe for crews.

The Sable River outlet is currently closed to swimming because river outlet currents are running high and can sweep swimmers away from shore.

Herrmann's presumed drowning is the second this week in Lake Michigan near Ludington.

We'll have more details when they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.