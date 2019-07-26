Crews continue to search off Ludington for missing swimmer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUDINGTON, Mich. - Searches continue Friday for a missing swimmer, but Lake Michigan conditions are expected to deteriorate.

The Mason County Sheriff says crews are searching for Brian Herrmann, 38, of the Brighton, Michigan area. He was last seen swimming at the mouth of the Sable River outlet Thursday afternoon at about 3:15 p.m. Herrmann was swimming with his wife and children at the time and they were rescued by other beachgoers.

The sheriff says that search crews will continue Friday, but winds are expected to pick up during the day, making searching unsafe for crews.

The Sable River outlet is currently closed to swimming because river outlet currents are running high and can sweep swimmers away from shore.

Herrmann's presumed drowning is the second this week in Lake Michigan near Ludington.

We'll have more details when they become available.