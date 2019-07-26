× Lake Michigan drownings up 58% over last year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As officials continue to search for a missing father who drowned at Ludington State Park, a group is urging safety on the water this weekend.

Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says Lake Michigan drownings are up 58% over this date in 2018 and the numbers are likely to continue to rise.

In 2019 the GLSRP is tracking 44 Great Lakes drownings; 22 of those in Lake Michigan.

“The ‘4 W’s – warm, wind, waves and weekend- may come into play this weekend bringing more people to the beach. Winds are the primary source of the dangerous currents on the Great Lakes,” said Dave Benjamin, GLSRP Executive Director.

“Southernly winds blowing this weekend can cause offshore wind conditions for Indiana, side-offshore winds for northern Illinois, southwest Wisconsin, and southeast Michigan.

“As the winds travel farther north, the winds will also create waves and dangerous currents such as longshore currents, rip currents, and structural currents. The south sides (windward sides) of all piers will be the most turbulent and dangerous spots on Lake Michigan.”

AN OVERVIEW OF GREAT LAKES DROWNINGS