Motorcyclist injured in Ottawa Co. crash dies

Posted 9:42 AM, July 26, 2019, by

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The motorcyclist who crashed on Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County earlier this week has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that David Justice, 42, died Thursday night from injuries he suffered in a crash Wednesday evening in Park Township.

The crash happened just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday on Lakeshore Drive near 5th Street.  Investigators say Justice was traveling at high speeds when he lost control trying to avoid a vehicle in front of him. Investigators say they are not sure if the vehicle and Justice’s motorcycle made contact.

Justice was not wearing a helmet.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.