Motorcyclist injured in Ottawa Co. crash dies

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The motorcyclist who crashed on Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County earlier this week has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that David Justice, 42, died Thursday night from injuries he suffered in a crash Wednesday evening in Park Township.

The crash happened just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday on Lakeshore Drive near 5th Street. Investigators say Justice was traveling at high speeds when he lost control trying to avoid a vehicle in front of him. Investigators say they are not sure if the vehicle and Justice’s motorcycle made contact.

Justice was not wearing a helmet.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.