× Community rallies behind EMT hit by drunk driver

LOWELL, Mich. — Rockford emergency medical technician Chuck Premer is recovering after being hit by an accused drunk driver over the weekend.

Now, his loved ones and coworkers are asking for help.

The mayor of Lowell, Mike DeVore, says he knows Premer well after meeting him almost 15 years ago when he worked for the Lowell Fire Department. Premer is an EMT for Rockford Ambulance that primarily works serving the Lowell area.

Now, DeVore says he’s trying to help his old friend.

“Best bedside manner you want to see, best patient care you want to see,” DeVore said.

Investigators say Premer was hit around 2 a.m. while driving his ambulance near Fulton Street and Spaulding Avenue in Ada.

“There are some positives. There wasn’t a patient in the back. There wasn’t an unrestrained medic in the back giving patient care. It’s terrible, but you just kind of have to figure out how it could have been worse and make your peace with it,” DeVore said.

One major downside is Premer can’t work while he is recovery at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

The accused drunk driver, Mary Emma Young, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. It’s not her first time facing similar charges for drinking and driving.

“For the second time. I hope she gets the maximum. EMS is a hard business as it is. These are the people that normally they take care of. I hope she gets the maximum allotted penalty,” DeVore said.

Now, DeVore hopes the Lowell community can help Premer, the person who has helped them so many times before.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Premer while he recovers.