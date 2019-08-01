Police: Alcohol was a factor in deadly wrong-way crash

Posted 3:44 PM, August 1, 2019, by

Deadly wrong-way crash on US 131 July 30 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan State Police say that alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way crash that killed two people Monday night in Grand Rapids.

Police say that Elaine Tafere, 30, from Kentwood, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 when her Toyota hit another vehicle head-on near Hall Street. The driver of the other vehicle, Carl Russo, 29, of Howard City, and Tafere, both died in the crash.

Police say that alcohol was a factor in the crash and it is not clear where Tafere entered U.S. 131 going the wrong direction.

FOX 17 spoke with family members of Russo Thursday and we’ll have more starting at 4:00 p.m. on FOX 17 News.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.