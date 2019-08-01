× Police: Alcohol was a factor in deadly wrong-way crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan State Police say that alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way crash that killed two people Monday night in Grand Rapids.

Police say that Elaine Tafere, 30, from Kentwood, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 when her Toyota hit another vehicle head-on near Hall Street. The driver of the other vehicle, Carl Russo, 29, of Howard City, and Tafere, both died in the crash.

Police say that alcohol was a factor in the crash and it is not clear where Tafere entered U.S. 131 going the wrong direction.

