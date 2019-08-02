MiOSHA proposes nearly $12,000 fine for asbestos violations at Grand Rapids school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) says the MiOSHA has proposed a nearly $12,000 fine for exposing workers to materials containing asbestos at a Grand Rapids Public School.

MiOSHA inspected North Park Montessori school in Grand Rapids in February after reports of employees were being exposed to asbestos. A representative of LARA says that the inspection resulted in five citations being issued for violations of asbestos rules and regulations.

The citations are for:

The employer did not inform all contractors who performed work within or adjacent to areas containing asbestos-containing materials about the presence of the asbestos.

The employer did not inform employees who performed housekeeping in the building about the presence and location of asbestos-containing materials.

The employer did not provide asbestos awareness training to the employees who performed housekeeping in the building.

The employer did not promptly clean-up and dispose of asbestos-containing waste, debris, and dust.

The employer did not use an accredited project designer for certain asbestos-related response actions in the school building.

The total of the proposed civil penalty is $11,900.

A spokesperson for Grand Rapids Public Schools says they have sent the MiOSHA report to their legal counsel and to Nova Environmental for review. They are still determining whether to agree to the fine, to appeal it, or to seek a penalty reduction.

Classes at the school were canceled at the school for a few days in February and students were moved to GRPS University for classes for a time as well.