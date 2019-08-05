Meeting to update parents on structural repair at Godfrey-Lee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Construction crews are working around the clock to repair a partial roof collapse at a West Michigan school.

Students at Godfrey-Lee Middle and High School will be returning to the classroom on August 19 after a water seepage caused part of its structure to fail.

Parents will get the chance to get an update from the district's superintendent Monday night at 7 p.m .at the Godfrey-Lee Middle and High School O.A.C.

Officials say for the safety of students, that area will be completely sealed off for the public while work continues.

"We're scheduled to start, as we were, august 19th. and it's important for our community and families to know that we did not make any cuts to staff, we didn't make any cuts to our programs. we were able to absorb the affected classrooms into unused or underutilized portions of the building, so we can keep all of our students here on the Lee campus," said Dr. Kevin Polston superintendent, Godfrey-Lee Public Schools.