Suspect in armed robbery of Holland gas station arrested

HOLLAND, Mich. — The suspect in the armed robbery of a gas station in Holland was arrested on Monday.

The robbery happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the Speedway gas station on Washington Street. Police say the suspect went inside, showed a handgun and took cash and cigarettes before taking off in a vehicle.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, police arrested the 25-year-old Fennville man after receiving tips from the public based off a surveillance photo. The suspect is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

