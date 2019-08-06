Man injured in Allendale Twp. crash dies

Posted 2:19 PM, August 6, 2019, by

68th Avenue in Allendale Twp. - 8/5/19

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One of the people involved in a crash Monday in Allendale Township has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that Arthur Bacce, 63, died from his injuries Tuesday morning at the hospital.

Investigators say that a 64-year-old woman from Coopersville was driving a Toyota Prius south on 68th Avenue when she didn’t notice traffic slowing in front of her.  She lost control of her vehicle trying to avoid other vehicles and ended up in the northbound lane. Her vehicle hit a Jeep Cherokee being driven northbound by Bacce.  Bacce’s Jeep flipped several times.  He was flown to the hospital by Aero Med.

A woman and two children who were also in the Jeep with Bacce were also injured, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Investigators say that alcohol, drugs and excessive speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.