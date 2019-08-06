× Man injured in Allendale Twp. crash dies

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One of the people involved in a crash Monday in Allendale Township has died.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says that Arthur Bacce, 63, died from his injuries Tuesday morning at the hospital.

Investigators say that a 64-year-old woman from Coopersville was driving a Toyota Prius south on 68th Avenue when she didn’t notice traffic slowing in front of her. She lost control of her vehicle trying to avoid other vehicles and ended up in the northbound lane. Her vehicle hit a Jeep Cherokee being driven northbound by Bacce. Bacce’s Jeep flipped several times. He was flown to the hospital by Aero Med.

A woman and two children who were also in the Jeep with Bacce were also injured, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

Investigators say that alcohol, drugs and excessive speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.