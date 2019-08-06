Patients trying to access medical records from shuttered, unresponsive clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTSEGO, Mich. -- Michele Holes said going without her allergy injections leads to bad headaches and leaves her 'physically miserable'. However, she said it’s been even more of a headache trying to get her medical records from Monarch Health. The clinic shut down with no notice.

Holes said, "My medication isn't life-altering. But what if I was an elderly person who had a hard time getting to a new doctor... and getting a new script and they needed it right away?"

Holes is speaking up not only for herself but for other former patients of Monarch Health who are unable to gain access to their medical records. As FOX 17 reported in June, the clinic in Otsego shutdown without notice and without explanation.

It's left Holes without her allergy injections she picks up every three weeks.

"I left probably three or four messages on the number that they gave, and I sent a written request, probably the next day, for my medical records. So it's been almost a month, and I haven't gotten a reply," Holes said.

She continued, "And they have my allergy serum in their clinic. So I'm kind of stuck. I can't get my shots without the serum, and they won't call me back."

Holes said she needs her medical records in order to have a smooth transition to a new clinic.

Dr. Alex Runowski, a partner at Monarch Health, told me nurse practitioner Dana Harmon owns the clinic and has sole access to the medical records. FOX 17 called and left a message at the number left on the business door, and we stopped by Harmon's home and left a note. No one was there.

Holes said, "I would just really appreciate someone calling me back and to show that they cared a little bit about the patients that they saw at their clinic."

FOX 17 is waiting to hear back from Dana Narmon to hopefully help get this issue resolved for her former patients.