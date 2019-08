Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Most areas of West Michigan escaped damaging storms overnight, but a couple areas of Grand Haven were hit hard.

A tree came down in the road in Grand Haven Township along 160th Avenue. A teen motorist hit that tree and he was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Another tree came down in a back yard in the area.

No severe warnings were issued during the storms.