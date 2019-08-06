× Walker carjacking suspect arrested

WALKER, Mich. — The suspect in a carjacking earlier this summer in Walker has been arrested.

The incident happened early in the morning of July 2 at Next Door Foods Store near Wilson Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive. Police said the suspect was armed and stole a Chevrolet Impala.

Police had been searching for the suspect since then before taking them into custody this week. The suspect’s identity and possible charges they will be facing haven’t been released at this time.