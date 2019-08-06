Walker carjacking suspect arrested

Posted 6:23 PM, August 6, 2019, by

WALKER, Mich. — The suspect in a carjacking earlier this summer in Walker has been arrested.

The incident happened early in the morning of July 2 at Next Door Foods Store near Wilson Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive. Police said the suspect was armed and stole a Chevrolet Impala.

Police had been searching for the suspect since then before taking them into custody this week. The suspect’s identity and possible charges they will be facing haven’t been released at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.