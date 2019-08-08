× Health officials to update Hartford residents on PFAS site

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State and local health officials are hosting a meeting to provide an update to the investigation into a PFAS contamination site in Van Buren County.

The investigation started after PFAS levels as high as 8,690 parts per trillion on the grounds of Du-Wel Metal Products in Hartford.

So far, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has sampled and received results for 82 residential wells around the plant.

As of May, about 60 private wells were tested and 11 were found to contain PFAS, a man-made chemical that can cause cancer and other health issues. The highest contamination found was about 900 ppt — nearly 13 times the federal standard of 70 ppt.

Residents with wells that tested positive for PFAS were provided with filters that handle anything below 1,500 ppt. The homes have also been provided with bottled water.

Tests have been done on the municipal water supply that goes to every home connected to city water, and no PFAS was detected.

Leaders from EGLE, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Van Buren/Cass District Health Department, Hartford Township and City of Hartford will be at the meeting.

It will run from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Hartford High School auditorium, located at 115 School St.