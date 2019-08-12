Judge: Company ordered shut amid health concerns can operate

Posted 3:59 PM, August 12, 2019, by

Aerial view of KMI, 7-18-2019

BELDING, Mich. (AP) — A judge says a Michigan manufacturer that was ordered to shut down amid concerns about fires and the release of chemical clouds can continue most of its operations.

An Ionia County judge signed an order Friday allowing Kassouni Manufacturing Inc. in Belding to conduct business, but it can’t use trichloroisocyanuric acid.

Circuit Judge Ronald Schafer last month ordered KMI to cease operations and secure the facility, which produces chlorine tablets used for swimming pools and calcium chloride for melting ice and snow, as well as does plastic injection molding.

The order was requested by the county health department, which later said it didn’t want the order to affect all of KMI’s operations.

The company has apologized and has removed the acid from the facility.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.