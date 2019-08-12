Man allegedly found in Berrien Co. homes pleads not guilty

BRIDGMAN, Mich. — A man who was allegedly found hiding inside two Berrien County homes was arraigned on Monday.

Charles Anderson, 43, is facing two counts of illegal entry after being found in two separate houses in one night.

Police were called Thursday night after a couple said they found a man inside their bathroom. He ran away after being confronted and officers couldn’t find him. A few hours later, a homeowner called police after finding a man inside his house.

Investigators said he ran away again, but he was found in a nearby backyard laying behind a shed.

Anderson pleaded not guilty to the charges. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 27.