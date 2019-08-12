× Man pleads guilty in 2018 beating death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 beating death of a homeless man.

William Kazee, 55, entered the plea Monday, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Kazee admitted to killing 55-year-old William Whalen last July behind a convenience store in downtown Battle Creek. The two men, who were both homeless, got into an argument that turned physical behind the store that resulted in Whalen’s death.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 16.