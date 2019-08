MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Friday.

The crash happened Friday evening on Apple Avenue near Mill Iron Road in Muskegon Township. Police said a car pulled out of a parking lot and tried to cross all five lines of Apple Avenue to get to another parking lot, causing a crash with a motorcycle going west.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Jordan Schillaci, was taken to a hospital after the crash, where he later died.