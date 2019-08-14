× 3 facing charges in Muskegon Heights armed robbery

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Three people are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery that ended with one of them being ran over by the victim.

The robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in an alley near E Hackley Avenue and Reynolds Street in Muskegon Heights.

The victim showed up at the police station after the incident and told officers he ran over one of the suspects to get away after being shot at.

On Wednesday, Michael Monson, Todd Cunningham and Tabitha Bledsoe were charged with armed robbery. Prosecutors say more charges could be coming.

Monson, who was the one hit by a vehicle, remains in the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.