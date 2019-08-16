Prosecutors add charge in case against police chief’s wife

Posted 3:29 PM, August 16, 2019

Kellie and Shane Bartlett(Eaton County Jail/Potterville Police Department Facebook Page)

POTTERVILLE, Mich. — Prosecutors have added another charge in their case against a police chief’s wife who is accused of making a false sexual assault complaint against an Eaton County deputy.

Kellie Bartlett was charged on multiple counts in September, including charges of using a computer to commit a crime, identity theft, conspiracy, stalking and falsely reporting a felony.

On Thursday, prosecutors added charges of aggravated stalking and using a computer to commit crime.

Authorities said the new charges came after she had a third party contact a victim in an ongoing case.

Bartlett’s husband, Potterville Police Chief Shane Bartlett, is also facing multiple charges for allegedly helping his wife make false statements and lying to investigators.

