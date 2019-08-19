× Prosecutor: No charges to be filed in hotel fire that killed six

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – The Berrien County Prosecutor says no criminal charges will be filed in a fire that killed a mom and five children last summer.

Kiarre Curtis, and her children Avery, 2, Savod, 4, Samuel 5, Gerome Randolph, 7 and Marquise Thompson, 10, died in the fire at the Cosmo Extended Stay Inn on July 28, 2018. All six died from smoke inhalation. Samuel Curtis and his and Kiarre’s daughter Autumn, 1, survived.

Prosecutor Michael Sepic says that the investigation shows that the fire started in room 135 by a resident using a hot plate. The Curtis family was in room 212. Residents started knocking on doors to alert others, but smoke quickly filled the hallway.

Sepic says that the building owner, Sodus Hospitality, Inc., did have smoke alarms in the rooms, but some were functioning and others were not. He says that because the hotel was an extended stay hotel, many residents had disconnected the smoke alarms in their rooms. Also, while two residents said they pulled the fire alarm system, inspectors say there was no evidence that it was activated.

Sepic says that the building was inspected in 2016 and the owners were asked to correct some safety components and the owner had complied.

Sepic says that there was no evidence of criminal negligence, so no charges will be filed.