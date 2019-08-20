Detectives: Some gun store break-ins are connected to phone store thefts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Detectives with the Kent County Sheriff’s office say that they believe some recent gun store burglaries are related to some of the recent burglaries at cellphone stories in the area.

Kent County deputies say they responded within two minutes of an alarm at 616 Barracks in Cascade Township early Tuesday morning. The suspect broke a glass entry door, but was not able get inside a locked interior door to get to any firearms. The suspect, described as a white man, in black shorts, black shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt, fled from the scene empty-handed.

23 guns were stolen from 616 Barracks on July 10, and detectives say one person has been arrested by Grand Rapids Police in connection with that theft and two other juveniles have been identified as suspects in that theft and another break-in at the shop in September 2017.

Investigators say the thefts at the gun shops may be related to some of the recent burglaries at cellphone stores because the suspects commonly use a stolen vehicle to commit the crimes. Also, investigators say they believe that the crimes are being influenced by gangs and most of the suspects are between 14 and 18 years old.

Five firearms have been recovered from the July 10 burglary.

Anyone with further information about the thefts from the gun shops or the cellphone stores can contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.